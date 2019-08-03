Transcript for Is Michael joining New Kids on the Block?

They first burst onto the scene in the '80s and they still got all the right stuff. Today they're releasing a 30th edition of their first album "Hangin' tough." Please welcome Danny, Jonathan, Jordan, Joey and Donnie. So as I mentioned, I have been a fan for a long time, but I heard something today earlier you guys were on "Good morning America" and there was mention of a potential added band member? Oh yeah. Yep. Yeah, yeah. If you could add a pop star to the group, who would it be? Oh, wow. As a sixth member. Would you really welcome a sixth member? Are you ready for more music? Michael Strahan. Michael Strahan. This is my audition tape. What's up? Nice work. Nice work. Am I in? We have seen a lot worse than that. I'll be your bodyguard at least, man. How about that? "Hangin' tough" produced so many hits. ??? Please don't go, girl ??? who doesn't love that? And also the right stuff, and with this new album that's coming out, what can we expect? We wanted to do new music and every year, we like to do new music to keep it fresh and alive, but the truth is our fans love the classics too. We always do those songs, be you the new music is a big part of it. We brought in K.G. And really brought it back to, you know, when you did some new music that is very modern or with old school flavor and of course, boys in the band is the first single which celebrates our history and the history of boy bands from new edition to one direction and bts. It covers the whole thing. We played a preview of that a few days ago and I was, like, that's hot. That's hot. Thanks. Well done. Well done. You have got an epic tour starting may 2nd and you guys are going out with some ridiculously cool people. Can you tell us about some of the people? We have been wanting to -- Tiffany -- yeah. Tiffany and Debbie Gibson. We really went -- our fans you could tell they were just, like, we have got them right in the heart with that one, and we have been wanting to tour with salt N peppa forever, peppa forever, so we finally got that figured out and of course, naughty by nature bringing the party too. It's going to be jam packed. Everyone we loved at the same time. It's going to be great. I almost went into labor. You know what you are getting for Christmas. An early Christmas present. Something monumental is going to happen on this tour. Something that has never happened before. The knight brothers, you aren't going to share a tour bus. Yeah. Big news. What's up with that? How's that going to be, man? We brought you here to talk about it. Well, we need to work this out. We, you know, John -- I have a feeling the two buses will be traveling down the road, and we'll probably have to go from bus to bus to bus. Do they fight though? They never fought. Never fought. Never, ever, ever. We never fight. We never fight. That's why we were able to share You would be mature. No. No. No. He just seems so quiet. He just would, like, take it and swing at him and he would be, like -- No. John will fight. He just won't fight Jordan. You think it might be Danny or Jordan or me that got in a fight internally with the band. Him. He throws shots. The unknown troublemaker. That's why you have your own bus. You always look out for the quiet ones. Back in the day, you would think that you could pick on John, but if you did, you would get body slammed. Like, out of the blue. I have seen his arms. I'm not messing with him either. I will say, man, we're happy and so many people are happy you guys are going on tour, and you have this 30th anniversary album that is out right now. Everybody, be sure to pick up the new kids on the block special 30th anniversary edition of "Hangin' tough" out today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.