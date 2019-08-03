Michael and Ricky Whittle's dancing pecs

More
Michael challenges the "American Gods" star to a muscle showdown.
5:44 | 03/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael and Ricky Whittle's dancing pecs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61559258,"title":"Michael and Ricky Whittle's dancing pecs","duration":"5:44","description":"Michael challenges the \"American Gods\" star to a muscle showdown.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/michael-ricky-whittles-dancing-pecs-61559258","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.