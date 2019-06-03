Transcript for Michael and Sara honor Billie Jean King

so today we wanted to take some time to recognize the amazing legacy of Billie Jean king. Take a look. ?????? Since 1972, there has been a 630% increase in the number of women playing college sports. Even more remarkable, there has been a 1,062% increase in the number of girls playing high school sports. While title 9 is a big reason for that incredible growth, so is the example set by female athletes like Billie Jean king. During her storied career, king won an incredible 39 grand slam titles. She was one of "Time" magazine's people of the year for 1975, but she is best known for the cultural earthquake she caused in 1973. Live from the astrodome in Houston, Texas, the tennis battle of the sexes. By defeating Bobby Riggs in the famed battle of the sexes. Her victory was a call for gender equality heard across the nation. To further increase opportunities for women, king founded the women's tennis association. For all she did on the court, king was inducted into the tennis hall of fame and for all she did off the court, in 2009, she received the presidential medal of freedom from president Barack Obama. So whenever you see a young girl on a tennis court or a soccer field or a diving board, you are seeing the legacy of Billie Jean king. Billie Jean's legacy on and off the court inspired and continues to inspire us all, and we are so lucky to have her joining us now. Please give a warm welcome to the one and only Billie Jean king. ?????? Yeah. Hi. Hi, Michael. How are you? Thanks a lot. Hi, Sara. Hi, everyone. How are you guys? So nice to see you. Hi, Sara. Thank you. Thank you for joining us. Right here? Yeah. Right here. Right here, okay. How you doing? Good. Who is all this out here? These are our friends. These are our friends, yeah. This is fun. I was just telling Michael every time I step near a tennis court my whole life, my mom was, like, remember Billie Jean king and she would start the story. I was, like, mom, you tell us that every time we come to a tennis court, but she was always -- now I get the profound impact you have had as a female athlete and it does extend beyond a tennis court. You have been such an advocate for gender equality. Everyone. I grew up with a brother. He played 12 years of professional baseball. Wow. Most of them with the San Francisco giants, and the -- let's see, the Astros and blue Jays. So Randy and I grew up together. My parents didn't care if we were any good either which is even better. No pressure. Just go out and enjoy yourself. Enjoy it and try your best though. I used to come home always furious because I lost. My dad would say, calm down. Calm down. I would say, but I lost. I'm going to ask you one question. Did you try your best? I said, of course. He said, that's good. You don't get inducted into the hall of fame without being competitive. Where did that spirit come from? Did you compete with your brother? He was an athlete as well. Was he older or younger? He was almost five years younger, but we always played catch and football together. We would play everything, and with the kids in the neighborhood. Those days, you could go out in the streets and play, and now it's tougher. That's how we grew up too. That's how you get good. What did you used to play, football in the streets? Not literally. I know he played and he's a hall of famer. Super bowl, I got it. Giant. You're a giant. I know. I know, Michael. One thing I wanted to ask you about is millennials get a tough wrap these days because we were talking about our generation and how we grew up. Everyone that has a story wants to put down a millennial. Why is that? I don't know. I love the millennials. Let's hear it from the millennials. I love them because they care about what I care about, and that is inclusion. Mm-hmm. Be your authentic self, environment. If we don't get going on the environment, it's critical, especially for your children. That is the truth, and you

