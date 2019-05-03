Transcript for Michael and Sara on the Michael Jackson documentary

last few nights, the Michael Oh, yeah. I was watching it. "Leaving neverland," and it aired on HBO the last two nights and it's a stunning documentary, and it gives explicit details, a chronicle of alleged child abuse by Michael Jackson and take a look at this right here. Once the abuse started, in that first week, you know, every night that I was with him there was abuse while my mother was, you know, next door. And that is choreographer wade Robson. He is 36 now, but he said he was abused by Michael Jackson from 7 to 14, and also there was a James safechuck who is now 41. He said he first met Michael when he did a soda commercial when he was 10 years old, and he said after developing a friendship with Jackson, he was abused by him again and again in these secret locations all throughout neverland, and in hotel rooms also on tour. Attorney Howard Wiseman leaked a statement on behalf of the Jackson family. HBO chose to fund and produce a film where they knew the two subjects had for many years testified under oath and told family, friends and law enforcement that Mr. Jackson did nothing inappropriate to either of them and from the Jackson family reading in part, Michael Jackson is our brother and son. Michael is not here to defend himself. Otherwise, these allegations would not have been made. It's a very powerful documentary. If you believe it or not, if you think he did it or not, innocent or guilty, but in light of this, in light of R. Kelly, Larry Nassar, the doc -- "Abducted in plain sight". Yes. "Abducted in plain sight" these are all -- as you and I were talking about, big warnings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.