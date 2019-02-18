Michael and Sara's 100th episode!

More
"Strahan and Sara" hits a milestone.
1:18 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael and Sara's 100th episode!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61148917,"title":"Michael and Sara's 100th episode!","duration":"1:18","description":"\"Strahan and Sara\" hits a milestone.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/michael-saras-100th-episode-61148917","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.