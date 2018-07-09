-
Now Playing: What makes a great 'GMA Day'?
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' Premieres Monday on ABC
-
Now Playing: The GMA Day Blooper Reel
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will make your 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams reaches US Open finals
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' surprises public school teacher with school supplies, funding for projects
-
Now Playing: Exclusive look behind-the-scenes at this year's Miss America competition
-
Now Playing: Emma Thompson says Stanley Tucci could have been her husband
-
Now Playing: All the school projects funded by 'GMA' viewers and DonorsChoose
-
Now Playing: How a teacher is inspiring underprivileged kids with projects funded by DonorsChoose
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams' daughter sports twinning tennis tutu like her mom
-
Now Playing: Remembering the life and legacy of Burt Reynolds
-
Now Playing: Teacher's wish for new desks fulfilled by strangers
-
Now Playing: Teen describes surviving 9 months in captivity
-
Now Playing: Ballerina speaks out on lawsuit over alleged sharing of nude photos
-
Now Playing: Mom, 3-year-old attacked by giraffe
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in for Burt Reynolds
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh grilled on abortion, Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Homeless man will receive GoFundMe funds
-
Now Playing: How 'Crazy Rich Asians' is helping kids break down barriers