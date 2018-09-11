Michael Strahan and Sara Haines visited "Merging Vets & Players"

More
The 'GMA Day' hosts worked out with veterans at the amazing non-profit 'MVP.'
1:18 | 11/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Strahan and Sara Haines visited "Merging Vets & Players"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59093458,"title":"Michael Strahan and Sara Haines visited \"Merging Vets & Players\" ","duration":"1:18","description":"The 'GMA Day' hosts worked out with veterans at the amazing non-profit 'MVP.' ","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/michael-strahan-sara-haines-visited-merging-vets-players-59093458","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.