Transcript for Michael Strahan's 'Shark Tank' pitch

the hard rock cafe and snoop, he donated his outfit to the hard rock cafe, but for some reason, they put his shirt on a white mannequin. But as luck would have it, we had the hosts of "Shark tank" on as well. Yes. So I was able to pitch my million -- excuse me -- billion dollar idea. From the gang of "Shark tank," you guys take a look at this. Hello, everybody. And this is black man-nequins. Now you see this is our charcoal edition. When you see these mannequins, you go in, and we just had the situation with snoop Dogg next door at the hard rock. They put his outfit on a white mannequin. Mannequins should represent us all. Shapes, colors, everything. Even if we get on your iPhone people, and you hit that emoji, you can slide it to whatever shade you want it to be. Why can't mannequins be that way? I am Michael Strahan, and this is black man-nequins. Right on. Right on. Right on, right on. I'm in. Here's the catch. I need $5 million. I don't have a sale of anything. Get in there. Any questions? Can I? We're talking about the mannequins. I don't trust myself. But why didn't you use your body as the model for that mannequin? You're much more buff than that guy. You know, Barbara, I really -- I don't know. That is a very good thing that you come up with that, but I wanted it to be more realistic for the general population. We want to check it out. That's a whole different show. Since when did this turn into "Magic Mike" up in this joint? Lori, you had a question. Here's the thing. At first, I was going to say, I'm in. What's your ask? Then you said $5 million. I'll negotiate. Will you negotiate? Yeah. What will you do? Give me an offer. The offer would be that you put in all the money and I keep all the profit. I watch the show. I learned. I learned. How about this? How about this? Mark will put in all the money. Of course. Barbara will do your public relations. I love it. Damon, what are you going to do? You'll be a model too? He'll be a model too. Of course. Here's what I'm getting. 70% royalty right off the top. Wait. He's out, and I'll sell the mannequins. Michael's not here because he's on his way across the street to donate his black man-nequin to the hard rock cafe, but stick around. The backstreet boys are coming up. Mascara in a snap.

