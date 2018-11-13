Transcript for Don't miss 'GMA Day's' viral video star series!

Welcome back with our week-long series -- Audience: Whatever happened to some of our favorite viral video stars we watched a few years ago. Great job. We got it. It's time to reveal our next guest who took the internet by storm when his uncle posted a video of him. Take a look. Where's the lizard? Since then his hilarious reaction created a bunch of memes shared by billions worldwide. Everyone, welcome Gavin the mean kid joined by his uncle Nick. Hey! Hey, Gavin. How you doing, buddy? What's up, Nick? Hi. I love an uncle with a sense of humor. How did this start? It started when he was 3. As you saw in the video, I put a lizard on his head as one does with a toddler. The range of reactions was kind of amazing. I decided to put him other situations where he might make the same face or different faces and sure enough, it turned into this thing. This ongoing name for uncle Nick. He's just a big deal like in China even. It's kind of amazing. That's amazing. You're global. Yes, he is. At what point did you realize this is taking off, it's getting big? In the 2016 olympics Simone Biles tweeted there's a Gavin meme for everything. This is right after they won. Lori Hernandez tweeted back saying when you win gold in the olympics and it was a picture of Gavin. Gavin, this is the coolest thing ever. Because of that you deserve a distinguished honor. It's time to induct you into the -- Audience: Whatever happened to some of our favorite viral video stars we watched a few years ago. -- Hall of fame. Come on over here, Gavin. There you go Gavin. That is you my friend. You're in the hall of fame Do you know what an acronym is? It's a very long thing. This is the hall of fame you're in. This is so you never forget us. That's a gold medal made out of gold paper my friend. You enjoy that, Gavin. Thank you, my man. There is a meme for everything and you're gold. Nick, thank you for joining us. Tune in tomorrow for another exciting edition of --

