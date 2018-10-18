Transcript for Mo Amer says touring with 'mentor' Dave Chappelle is like getting a Ph.D. in stand-up

Our first guest is a hilarious comedian who toured around the world with Dave Chappelle, and now he has his own standup special on Netflix called "The vagabond." Let's take a look at a clip. Check this out. Before you get your Visa, you have to get fingerprints and when you get your Visa. You have to confirm your fingerprints. Then you land in London and you're, like, oh. Oh. Oh. Oh, hello, Mohammed. Oh, we need your thumbprints, yeah. Just one more time. Your thumbprints, oh. I was, like, oh you mean, thumbprints? He was, like, that's what I said, yeah. Thumbprints. Don't correct my English. I speak the queen's English. Please welcome the hilarious, funny, Mo Amer. You forgot the punch line. We have got to save some and watch the special to get the whole thing. 100%. I agree with that. How you doing, guys? Everybody is amped in here. For people who don't know you, tell everyone where you are from, and how you started doing standup. I started -- I was actually born in Kuwait. I left Kuwait after the first gulf war. Everyone is, like, huh? I ended up in Houston, Texas. My hometown. What? I didn't -- how did I not know this? Now we do. Oh my goodness. I went to Houston, and, you know, I ended up in the class which it was hilarious, and I was the only guy that spoke English in that class. I walked in and everyone was, like -- I was, like, sorry? And that was my teacher. You know what I mean? It was just -- and I saw standup for the first time at the Houston livestock show and it was crazy and I decided to be a comedian and four years later, my teacher in high school, my father passed away and I started skipping class and just acting out and my teacher was, like, how would your father feel if you don't graduate? I was, like, devastated when she said that to me. She said, don't you want to be a comedian? I said, yeah. She said, I'll let you go up in front of the class right now and let you recite a monologue from Shakespeare because it was English class, and then I'll let you do standup every Friday and she changed my life. Mrs. Broderick. Mrs. Broderick. That just goes to show the power of a teacher can have over a young person's life. 100%. There is also a story in your special. You talk about being seated next to Eric Trump on an airplane. That story kind of went viral. Kind of. It's like -- first of all, I didn't know. I came in from Australia. I was on my way to tour in Scotland and England and I didn't know I was going to get upgraded to first class, much less sit next to Eric. But I do know one thing. The lady that upgraded me is probably a Clinton supporter, you know what I mean? She was probably, like, oh, oh. Eric Trump is on my flight? Okay. Okay. I don't know why she has a mustache, but okay. She is, like, oh, there is an empty seat next to Eric. Let me take a look at this upgrade list and see who is standing by patiently. Mohammed mustafa. Upgrade. That's probably what happened. Probably what happened. We were also talking before. I saw you when you were touring with Dave Chappelle. Mm-hmm. And you went to the show, but a different night. I saw you the night you were there. You killed it that night. Yeah, yeah. You were amazing. Thank you. So what's it like turning with him? Touring with Dave Chappelle is really lame. It's really not fun. Performing in front of thousands of people on a regular basis just becomes a yawner. I mean, it's just, like, the best way I can say it is just, like, getting your ph.d in standup. You know? He is definitely one of my mentors and one of my greatest mentors for sure with Danny Martinez who mentored me in Houston for many years and gave me the groundwork to have the ability to grow and become a comedian who can, you know, stand with Dave Chappelle and tour with him so it's an honor and he is my brother and I'm going to join him and John Stewart in London. I'm leaving tomorrow. Who will you sit next to on that flight? I would be, like, Eric Trump again? What? What an amazing story. You're in high school. You're skipping school. Your teacher put you in front of the room. Yeah. Now you have a Netflix special "The vagabond." You have come so far. You do a ton of accents, so we want to play a game with you and we're going to call it Mo Amer, Mo accents. Mo accents. So you're going to draw a card. Just talk randomly in that accent and we have to guess where you are from. Okay. What are you, stupid over here? No. No, that's -- Italy? Italy? I can't say this word really -- this is the worst accent ever. Go to the next one. Pass. Pass. Pass. I come from here. I'm from the north. Sweden? Yes, Sweden. Hey, man. How y'all doing? Texas. Yeah. I said it. Australia. Never mind. I control America now. Nobody can -- Russia. Yes. Last one. Well, here we go. He is passing support to Mueller. Mueller -- India. No. Not North America. This is India. Hello. Welcome to -- what is going on here? German? Yes. There we go.

