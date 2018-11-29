Transcript for 'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter has the cutest Christmas tradition

You know our next guest as the title character on the animated series, "Sofia the first," and as Alex Dunphy on the emmy-award winning show, "Modern family." Take a look. I love it. Really? It's not too much? Let the prudes leave something to the imagination. Bill's going to be, like, let me have a piece of that. Huh? Ugh. How about lingerie? Yes. I would love your input on my lingerie. What would bill like? Oh, something with snaps. He doesn't like complicated garments. He is easily frustrated. Please give a warm welcome to Ariel winter. ?????? Hi. Hi. You were at Disney. I know. How are you? Hello. Thank you. We were having a heated discussion. Would you ever get a black Christmas tree? Oh, they have those? Those are in. They are in. Seven people in our audience agree that they are amazing. I guess it's a new Goth thing. I guess I have never seen one. I -- I have a regular one. I feel uncool now. We're excited for the holidays. Nobody is a bigger Christmas nerd than Sara. I love Christmas. Me too. Are you a big Christmas fan, holiday fan? I love Christmas. Every year I get us Christmas onesies and I get the dogs Christmas onesies. Oh, yes. It's really extra, I know. That was last year before we had our new rescue pup, so we had to get new onesies. Yeah. So I get them every year. I love Christmas. It's my favorite holiday. And you bake and you cook and everything. Yeah. Yeah. I didn't start cooking until, like, eight months ago. I usually was terrible at cooking, really, really terrible, but I also don't think I put any effort in. I have always been a baker. Loved baking. I would make pies all of the time whenever we had guests, but we only really have, like, six guests and I would make, like, four pies and nobody would eat them and I would get really disappointed. Did you charge people when they ate the pie? No. No, no, no. So I just started making chocolate chip cookies and people actually love those. Those are one of my favorite things. They're nothing super special though. They're Normal chocolate chip cookies, but everybody, my family and friends love them. It's less work than the pies, but I'll make the pies at holidays and I will force everyone to at least have a slice. Basic works. I'm a huge fan of "Modern family". Thank you. We all are. Great show. We know you can't reveal any secrets, but you get the scripts in advance. Do you know where it's going? I only get the scripts in advance, like, a week before. So I'm not really in the know all the time. The funny thing is when we lost a character on "Modern family," I had no idea we were losing a character so I thought it was me instantly when I saw that headline. So I then -- I got the table read draft, like, 30 minutes later and I opened it and I was, like, well, let's see how it ends for you, and I read it and I found out it wasn't me, and I was excited, but I was sad because we no longer have Shelley long. She is amazing, but I was very happy to know that I will still be on the show. You'll still be with us. Still be employed. People might not know this, but Nolan and Rico who played Luke and Manny on the show, you all are the same age. Yeah. Does that surprise people? Yes, it does. Mee and Rico are only six months apart. I'm six months older than him and I'm nine months older than Nolan. Not that big of a difference. You're the big sister. I am the oldest. I am the oldest. You are also -- You must listen to me. You're also the star of "Sofia the first," which is a hit Disney show. Now you have nieces. Yeah. Are they impressed with the fact that you are Sofia? They try to play cool when I first started doing it, and they would be, like, no. I don't really want to watch it. It's fine. I know it's on. I see it. It's okay. So I was, like, okay. Well, fine. They were, like, I want to watch "Doc mcstuffins." I was, like, okay. That's how they throw you shade. It was a lot of shade for their age. Then I went and picked them up from school one day and I heard them on the playground and it was, like, their first day of first grade and whatever, and they were, like, yeah. Yeah, my aunt's coming to pick me up. She plays Sofia on "Sofia the first". It's really cool. It's really cool. She does the voice all the time. I was, like, so I am cool? They were, like, I didn't say that. My friends were wondering. Tough crowd of family. Thank you so much, Ariel, for being here. Of course. I'm happy to be here.

