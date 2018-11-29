Transcript for Why parents shouldn't use 'cutesy' terms with kids about private parts

Speaking of children, and this is an article that jumped out at me, and I was, like, would Michael want to take this one? It's about talking to your kids and using the proper terms for their private parts. Before this -- Michael didn't want to talk about this as you see. We got the list of stories and I was, like, do you think Michael wants that one? They were, like, this is all you, Sara. Before I -- before I had kids when friends would say, yeah. We're going to teach the kids these names. I was, like, these northeastern liberals, they're so cute. Then I realized why, and this is a more serious reason. When you read this article, they talk about -- we're raised most after us, calling things by certain funny names because you, you know, it's a little kid, and we sexualize certain parts of our bodies, but they don't, and this article is from a sex educator. There is a difference between teaching kids what's private about their bodies and what's shameful about their bodies. When you look at their bodies and use words, like, clearly I wasn't raised knowing these words, penis, that's, like, a toe which is like an ear, which is like a finger. They are born with them, and yet we teach -- I -- I haven't said a word. No. I know. I can't look at you because I wasn't -- I wasn't raised with this same confidence, this body confidence, but by teaching them those words, they don't feel they need to hide things for their health if god forbid something happened and they need to tell you something happened, you need to not have them hiding away thinking something is wrong with them, so I'm going to work on this. I'm going to work on teaching my kids. Instead of saying, like, peepee. As a woman who went to Smith college, I should be able to say vagina without giggling. I have a vagina. That felt freeing. Okay. So move on, Michael. Okay. So you're saying to take pride. I take pride in my elbow, my fingers, my toes and my penis. That's it. Yay! I feel free. I feel free. I said it. Oh, I feel free.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.