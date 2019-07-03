Transcript for Did a pig or a person paint these?

Most of the world's greatest painters, rembrandt, o'keefe, da Vinci, traditionally have been humans. But an exciting young painter from South Africa has challenged that thinking. I gotta say, I was expecting it was a pig with paint on his feet walking across the canvas. But no, that pig is really painting. So we're going to play a game, pig or person? We have three pairs of paintings side by side. As you can see behind me. One by pig-casso. One by a local artist, Betsy peterschmidt. We'll challenge the audience to see if they can tell which was done by a pig and which was done by the human. Michael, approach your painting. I have contestant number one this is Christa who is from -- New Jersey. New Jersey. That's right. New Jersey in the house. So, Christa, we're going to look at this first set of paintings here. So you can get a clear view. Can you tell us which one is by the pig and which is from the human? With your artistic eye? Truly a connoisseur, I can tell. I really am. You know, it's only an hour show. So you gotta -- I'm going pig. Pig. You are right. That is correct. Whoo! All right. Okay. That was impressive. Contestant number two, Wendell from -- Dallas. Dallas. Bring on some of that Texas heat. Okay. Come on over here. Pig or person? I want to say pig. Wait, which one is the -- That's the pig. Yes, that's the pig. That is the pig. All right. So, 1-1. Both of you come over here. Only over here. Both of you come to the this is the final determining factor. To see who is going to be the winner here. Which one is the pig? And which one is the person? Come on, Wendell. You're representing a state. Pig. What do you think? Yeah, I -- no, I'm going pig. You let the man from Dallas beat you, Jersey. That is the pig. Right here. The winner is Wendell. Come on in. Wendell! We have two prizes. Okay. First -- for our winner. We have a $50 gift card to the museum of modern art. Thank you, thank you. And for Jersey, we have some spam. And we got it -- and I would like to say that yesterday was your birthday, huh? Yes. Here you go. Here's a candle. There you go. All right. Thank you, Christa. Thank you, Wendell. You can buy Betsy peterschmidt's art on her website. Betsyillustration. Carbonmade.com. And this was fun. That pig is talented. Don't forget to tell them where the pig's paintings are. You can get his paintings at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.