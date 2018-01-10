Transcript for 'Queer Eye' star Tan France rescues your fall wardrobe

our wardrobes and work the runway of life. Here to keep us on trend is star of the hit show "Queer eye," tan France. Thank you for having me. Thank you for being here. Before we start making over other people, we want to ask you about something we're doing right now. These right here, the dad sneakers, what do you think about these? I hated them for the longest time. No joke. Now I've fallen in love with them. Almost every day I'm in a dad sneaker. Not today because I had to dress up for you guys. Did you say that because we're in them? No. I'm always in a dad sneaker. I love a dad sneaker. It's the way you wear them. I would reconsider your jeans with them. The Jean to sneaker transition isn't the best. What would I wear? I like seeing ankles. Sara is wearing them right. I'll wear my high waters next time for you. Exactly. We have some stuff not dad sneaker related. We have a few members of the audience that wanted help tweaking their fall wardrobe. Andrea is constantly on the run and looking for a style that's easy and fashion forward. Her go to has been to drape an oversized played shirt. Here's her before. Now let's see how you helped her. Andrea, come on out. Work! So -- What did you do? What I did is she loves plaid. It's about rethinking played. Instead of a shirt which is the obvious, I love it's in a skirt and with plaid you can get so many different variations. I love this one with the ruffle at the front. We've teamed it with a sweater. It's rethinking plaid. I know the go to is a pair of jeans. That doesn't have to be the only option. I think she looks incredible. We teamed it with a heel too. Great job. Would you wear that, Sara? If I could pull it off like her. Look at that. You could pull that off. Looks fantastic. It's beautiful. Up next is Jessica. She's in her early 30s. She wants an outfit to wear to work and out the same night. This is her before. Let's see how she is now. Come on out Jessica. It's flirty and fun. Yes. She's often in denim. I wanted a version of denim that's different. We're redoing denim in a different way this season. I love the pop of color. American eagle does denim beautifully. It's re-imagining denim in a cool and sexy way. We've teamed it with a crop top. I love a crop top. Anybody who knows our show knows I love a crop top. I think she looks trendy and sophisticated. Great fall colors. Yes. A pop of color does wonders. Next we have Jennifer who is a realtor who wants to strike the difference between being in a suit in the office and still be young and fun and make a bold statement. This is her off duty outfit before. Now Jennifer come out. I've seen animal print everywhere. It's everywhere and rightly so. Animal print is back again. There's a way of doing it that can be sophisticated. I think people think animal print isn't appropriate for work. If you put it into your suit, it can be refined and sophisticated. This might be a bold work for some. You can break it up and wear the pants with a shirt or the jacket with a pair of jeans. Animal print as far as I'm concerned is neutral. You can wear it with everything. I just want to go -- Please do. She wanted to step it up for work and she really has. Looks great. You all look fantastic. Everybody looks really good. Thank you tan for all the tips including my dad sneaker.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.