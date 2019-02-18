'Real Houswives'' NeNe Leaks talks Insta-stalking and her top 5 housewives

More
Michael and Sara ask NeNe about proper Insta-stalking etiquette.
6:32 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Real Houswives'' NeNe Leaks talks Insta-stalking and her top 5 housewives

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61149085,"title":"'Real Houswives'' NeNe Leaks talks Insta-stalking and her top 5 housewives","duration":"6:32","description":"Michael and Sara ask NeNe about proper Insta-stalking etiquette.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/real-houswives-nene-leaks-talks-insta-stalking-top-61149085","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.