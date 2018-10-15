Transcript for Rescue your old furniture with these tips

When you call for help, we're here to answer with our new series gm-aday. Tony from Brooklyn, New York sent us a message. Take a look. I'm trying to redecorate my place. I'm trying to stay within a budget. What can I do to freshen up pieces I have now? So Tony is here in our audience. What's up, Tony? We're going to get help for you. We called in an expert. Brit Warren, come on out. Hi, Brit. Hey, Brit. Hello. How are you? Good. We need help. So does Tony. My favorite home decorating trick is to use one type of product, that product is contact paper. I know you might not know what contact paper is. I do. I use it. It's like a giant sticker. You can put it on anything. It's affordable. It's quick. You can remove it easy and change it whenever you want. I'm going to show you how to use it. Let's get to it. What do we start out with? Let's say that you wanted to redo a dresser. Let's liven it up a little bit. We have a dresser drawer. We took off the draw pulls. Now all you're going to do is put your contact paper on. It's the same technique for any surface. You're going to measure. It's 31 inches by 8 inches. You're going to cut your contact paper. We've already done this. Michael, I would love for you to do the honors. It's a giant sticker. How do you get it from the bubbling? You can't really do it wrong. You haven't seen meadow it. We made it tall for you to lean over. There you go. Now peel the backing. Just let it go. Commit. Commit and pull. Pull, pull, pull, straighten, straighten. It's not right. I'm a perfectionist. Michael is going to keep his day job. Why don't I show you what it looks like. They're so focussed. It's super easy and affordable too. Come this way. When you have -- perfect. Oh, my god. You put the draw pulls back on and it turns into this. Look how cool that is. That looks great. I like this cute little table. I've got little kids. There's so many prints and patterns. One little trick, you were asking about the bubbles. Yeah. I get bubbles when I do contact paper. You can do a ruler and smooth it. Actually you can use a wet sponge. I prefer this technique. It moves the bubbles out. It's easy. It's all done. You just push it all over the bubbles. Yes. It's like a squeegee. Our audience loved that. Now these are little hat boxes. You can get them for a few bucks for a whole set. If you put this wood grain on there -- now you're a pro. I'm getting there. You can hang these on the walls. If you wanted to cover a round table or round surface, it's tough to get the contact paper straight. Use a blow drier and that will loosen it up so you can curve it around the edge. You guys are doing great. What? Look at this over here. I like that. You hung them on the wall. Yes I used basic bolts. Don't put heavy things in they're. They're not super stable. Tony, come on up here. We did some affordable easy fixes with our expert. What do you think? I'm thinking great. I'm excited. Do you have anything at your home you wish you could do something with? Yeah. I bought a coffee table back in '98 from an estate sale. It was about 50 bucks. I had it for about 20 years. I wanted to hang on to it. It was a good buy. It's been the focal point of our living room. I just wanted to hang on to it. Your boyfriend told us about this table. We thought we would try to fix it a little. Bring it on out. Oh, god. This is the after. Oh, my gosh. Now let me tell you what we did here. First of all, we -- it used to be brown. We sanded it and repainted it. We used this beautiful marble pattern. Marble is one of the most popular kinds of contact paper. It looks really well in the kitchen. Super easy and now you modernized your living room. It only took you 20 years. Look at the before and after. It's so dramatic. I love it. Welcome to the 21st century. I'm sure the person that died is rolling around in their grave in excitement. I love it. Thank you very much, Brit. Brit, thank you. Thank you, Tony. What do you need help with?

