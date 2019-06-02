Transcript for Are we romanticizing Ted Bundy?

You also know that I love a good Netflix binge. I have been watching the documentary series "Conversations with a killer: The Ted Bundy tapes", and the center seemed to note something about the the famed serial killer which I think was notable at the time. He is a good-looking guy. Titan has paid $9 million to acquire the rights to the film, "Extremely wicked, shockingly violent and evil." This is a biopic starring zac Efron who is also good looking. Netflix tweeted, I have seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy's alleged hotness, and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally thousands of hot men on the service, almost all of whom are not convicted serial killers. True. That's a good point. It raises a good conversation floating around the internet right now. Are we romanticizing Ted Bundy? What do you think? Well, no. You can say he's a good-looking guy, but being a good-looking guy is the reason he got away with what he was doing for so long. If you are doing a story about Ted Bundy, you have to do it in the most accurate way as possible. It was made so people can be aware that there is more than one look to a serial killer. Yeah, and I think that's why aside from him using that at the time, we hadn't seen serial killers at all, and people automatically associated a certain look with what a criminal was. So without this element of the story, you would be betraying the whole story. So I don't think it's making it romantic by seeing these tapes by the way. The movie is not out yet. The tapes make him a vile creature. Nothing about when you look at him is good-looking. It's, like, a bad date where the guy is really hot and he's, like -- when I watch Ted Bundy, I see death and evil in his eyes and there is nothing good-looking about that. When he's up on trial F serial killing, all these women -- Yeah. Were still coming to see him and writing him letters and I don't understand that. Well, that's a unique psychology. You see that with a lot of people. You see it with R. Kelly actually. Women that show up at court. True. There is a strain of women that there is something that needs to be studied there, but that is not representative of the society as a whole. Mama shops elsewhere for her men, okay? So we got the Ted -- we need another documentary called "What the hell is wrong with you?" Next year. Next year. Next year's documentary.okay.

