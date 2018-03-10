Transcript for Sara Haines reveals the new movie that made Michael Strahan cry

I've been talking all day about the movie we saw yesterday. Yeah. We went to screen "A star is born." It's so good. It was something. It was one of the best movies I've seen in a long time. Seriously. I can't believe it's Bradley cooper's first time ever directing a film. His performance, ga ga, Andrew dice clay, Sam Elliot, Dave Chapelle, everybody's performances. How much did you cry? I started early. Then I broke the seal. So I couldn't come back from it. You have a seal? You break a seal on crying? Everybody knows this, once it comes out, it's very hard to stop it. You guys agree with that? I want to tell everyone now you cried. No, I did not. Yes, you did, Michael. Michael cried. I was sitting behind you. You couldn't see me. There was a lot of dust in that theater. I don't know -- I got so excited I hit the seat next to me and the dust got in my eyes. It was fantastic. It was amazing. The music is amazing. The acting is amazing. The story -- Michael announces before it started, for some of you this is an original. People were like they made these before? I'm like it was the fourth version. It's the third. It's the fourth. No, it isn't. I'm going to debate you. It's the fourth. The third? We need somebody to research and find out if it's the third or fourth. I'm sticking to fourth. There was one in the '30s, one in the '70s and one now. We'll see. We'll see. I love when I'm right. We'll go into a little good

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.