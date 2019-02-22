Transcript for Sara's book report: 'How To Be Alone'

Today we're diving into how to be alone by lane Moore. Lane Moore shares a stripped down version of her life parenting herself through child hood and adolescence, feeling like the last hopeless romantic, spending holidays alone and overcoming countless relationship obstacles. This hilariously raw story of one woman's journey through life will leave you feeling like you aren't alone in your own path and even if you're, you're totally okay. Please welcome lane Moore to Sara's book report. So nice to be here. Hi. So great. So nice to meet you. She's going to come greet you as well. Hi. Oh my god. She's, like, I like people. I feel like if every guest should just bring a chihuahua from this point out. I know. This is lights. Yes. This is lights. So this is such an emotional book. Yeah. I know. Very, very -- Lights, you can rule this roost. Trust me. I'm, like, all right. I'll settle her. What made you want to share this? So I have never really seen my story reflected. So many of the books that we read, it's like people went through a challenging time for, like, five minutes and now they're fine, and, you know, then they got married or whatever. Something magical solves it and I didn't really see a book about people who didn't really have the perfect family growing up and, you know, now are still in a good amount of pain and have trouble connecting with people and so it was very hard to tell the story, but I wanted to tell it because I wanted at least one other person to be, like, oh, that's me. I didn't have the greatest family or the greatest childhood and I have trouble connecting is and be that for somebody else. It's so relevant considering media. There is a quote, a lot of friends with whom I trade voice memos or gifs, but wouldn't call if I was dying. I bet this is something so many people can relate to. You connect online. Yeah, I'll call you, but I got it. You connect online, but there's a loneliness in th People say, that's sad and I get that and both are fair, but it's the idea that we're on social media and we're on the internet and we feel like we're connecting with thousands of people all the time. I have got so many friends, but T have seen your friends in months and when something horrible happens or you're going through something challenging, you might feel like you can't call anyone because who are your close friends? You talk about it with texting, but have you seen your friends? Right. She's the exception because she gets paid to hang out with her friends. I was actually saying to my friend, Mona, the other day, don't you wish -- we grew up in an era where literally you would know what happy hour was where every night in New York and everybody came. Really social. We didn't have phones. We didn't have this, and you had an answering machine. You had to get up, get out and go meet people at these places. Yeah. And it really was an amazing way to connect. I don't feel like the millennials connect really. We don't, but I think it's going beyond -- beyond millennials because that so many of us, even if you grew up with that, we're just connecting less. Lives are busier. And we're looking at a screen and everybody is supposed to be hustling 24/7. And a false sense of being relative. Yeah. One thing you talk about is the false hope rom-coms. Everyone says -- What's a rom-com? Romantic comedy. Oh. As women and little girls even in fairy tales -- Sorry. You're going to come along and there's going to be a guy. You're cute. He's cute. You get married and you have kids. The story sets you up for what to expect. Totally. And you touch on that. That's so frustrating and now I think that, you know, you open up your phone and you have dating apps and there is 5,000 people in your phone and there is this idea that, like, it used to be when you met someone, you were just, like, this person and I have so much in common and we'll do a whole thing. Now it's, like, you open up your phone and you're, like, I have so many people. Stop doing that. It's where are you going to meet anybody else? We're home. That's the problem.

