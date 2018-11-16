Transcript for 'Scandal' star Tony Goldwyn is playing another president in his new Broadway show

role of president Fitz on the hit show "Scandal" and one of my favorite movies, "Ghost." Now he's starring on the new Broadway show "Network." Please welcome Tony Goldwyn. Hi, how are you? Good to see you again. Nice to see you. What's up, man? Good to see you, Michael. How you've been? Good, good, good. Have a seat. Oh, man. Glad you got here okay. It's yucky out there. Today is better than yesterday. It's melting a little. The traffic completely froze in the tri state area. It's like New York's never seen snow before. What's up with that? Every year we forget. They underestimated which made a lot of us walk. I don't like exercise I didn't know I had to do. Through 6 inches of slush. We want to talk about your new show, "Network." Super excited about it. Really great. The cool thing about this show is they stage it in -- it's staged in inventive ways. Yes. I'm doing the show with Bryan Cranston. Love him. He's the best guy. The show is directed by this visionary Belgium director ivo van hove and it's a -- it's a satire of the media. She does all this multi-media stuff. We do a scene on the street that's filmed live. We leave the theater and we do a scene on 44th street and we come in and continue it on stage. You mean like walking down 44th with people? Yeah, whatever is happening. Anything happening? There was one guy the other night who was following us as we were doing our thing. He was -- let's just say he was feeling good. He was feeling better than me. You know, last night there was a school bus going brrrrr. Two guys were commenting on what we were saying. Anyway it's -- Like answering you as you go. Yeah. It's really fun. It's like an acting exercise. It is. It's challenging. There's all kinds of amazing multi-media stuff in this play. We actually have some of the audience -- Sit on the stage. There is a restaurant on stage. People are eating dinner while we're acting. Is that weird? Yeah, it's weird. To have humans sitting there eating while you're doing a show. Bryan and I have a scene where we're at a bar talking and there's audience members where you guys are. We're doing a scene. It's projected for the rest of the audience on giant screens. Some of it is like you're watching TV because that's what the show is about. The other is you're watching Broadway theater. People pay extra for that? The tickets are pretty darn expensive. It includes the food. Yeah and booze. So people can drink. People can drink too? Yeah. There are waiters serving drinks and dinner while we're doing the show. There you go it's kind of exactly like this. It's a little distracting. Do we interact? No. Well, you're the actor. I'm just here. Do you talk to them? I've been experimenting with it. If you're in the middle of a scene, it's a little bit weird. I've sort of -- how you guys doing? How's the food? It's good. I see a club sandwich. What are you eating? It's veggies. No alcohol. It's "Gma day." You really need the alcohol for the morning show. Your show "Network" it's famous for this one line -- I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take it anymore. That's right. What makes you mad? You seem like an even-keeled guy. I'm pretty even keeled. My wife who I adore and revere more than anyone in the world. That's a great way to preface it. Something good is coming. We've been married for 31 years. She has a habit. She doesn't close cabinet doors. Neither does my husband. It's the craziest thing. I call it Polter geisting. I walk in and bang my head trying to get a coffee cup because she's left it open. I go why did you leave the cabinet door open? She acknowledges it like I won't next time and she never does. My husband says he wasn't done and he's coming back. I'm like when? When is that going to be? She's like why would I close it? I'm going to use it again in a few minutes. When are you going to realize it's done on purpose? It's true. It's a control thing. I always say I'm mad as hell I'm not going to take it anymore. It's a line from the play. If you don't know, there's a great classic film called "Network." It's so good. That's what this -- Every time I sweat I think of him. That's what this play is an adaptation of. It's completely different, but that's what it's from. You've done so much theater. Have you ever had anything go wrong on stage. You talk about distractions. Any bad moments? Many, many bad moments. Share. We've got time. The craziest thing happened years ago. I was doing a play on Broadway with Laura Linney. A 1920s comedy called "Holiday." It was very fast paced. Comic dialogue. I was on stage with a wonder actor name redge Rodgers and my character was on stage for the entire second act. I was in white tie and tails. We had this scene where we were talking really fast. We had been running for about three months. All of a sudden I went blank. My lines just disappeared. I had no idea what I was supposed to say. My memory went blank. I looked at rege, like, help. He looked at me like, dude, you're in trouble. It probably lasted two seconds, but it felt like a minute where I was falling through space. Somehow we got back on track. I don't think the audience noticed. Ten seconds after we got into the groove I broke out into a flop sweat. I started sweating profusely. This fancy suit was instantly soaked. I could feel the blood rush to my face. I was on the stage for the next half hour without exiting. People would come and go. I got through the thing. It was intermission. I go backstage and there were paramedics there. They come and surround me. What had happened was people had come on and done a scene and left the stage and said something is wrong with Tony. He's having a heart attack. He's bright red. My face was beet red and I was sweating. They called 911. Or a panic attack. It was a weird reaction. That two seconds seems like 20 minutes when you know people are watching you. That's what it is. You don't know if it's going to come back. That's even more frightening. When you played football, did you have super stressful moments where something went wrong? Absolutely. The stakes seem so high. I would close my eyes and hit somebody. That's the way it worked for me. I'm going to try that. Excellent. I gotta say -- Bryan Cranston, watch out. I like this. The more the merrier. This is fun, right? Hey, you guys are on TV. They probably don't like the food. They're doing that holiday, oh, I really like the Turkey, mom. Shuffling it around. Ours is better on "Network." People should check it out. It's an incredible show. Pay extra to get on the stage. Big thank you Tony. I'm been a long fan for a long time as anyone in this room has been. It's in previews right now. "Network" opens on December 6th on Broadway, at the Belasco

