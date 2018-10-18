Transcript for Are you being shamed into tipping? 'GMA Day' breaks down the new tipping debate

this new article that we spotted in "The Wall Street journal." Now it's called, "You want 20% for handing me a muffin: T awkward etiquette of iPad tipping." Have you ever had those? Brooklyn is covered in them. Every time you buy anything, they turn that little screen around and you're, like, what do I do? What do I do? There is, like, $100 tip. They have funny examples. Not $100. But I mean, they jack it up, like, you buy $1.50 muffin, and all of a sudden, the options are $6, $10 and $25, and you're, like, what am I buying? The thing is there's the screens and a lot of -- there are coffee shops here in the city. They don't take cash anymore. Everything is on your card and they turn the screen around with the clerk looking you straight in the face and it says, 18%, 20%, 25% or a custom amount or no tip, and you have to look a person in the face and figure out what to do on the fly. I'm an overtipper. You're a generous tipper. I have to be. Because I know a lot of my friends who have been called cheap because they are not. So I prefer to overtip because I look at it and think, okay. That may not change my life, but it may help them out, but I like to do it on my own. I don't like the pressure of having to pick. You're being judged in front of you looking at the person that is kind of, like -- and behind you. Everyone is looking at the screen going, what is he going to do? What is he going to do? You might leave somebody else -- I'm looking over your shoulder saying, oh. She is cheap. I have to up it a little bit. Don't ever push custom. The math never adds up. It's not that I want to be cheap, but my mind goes right to 20%. Move the decimal, and I'm looking and it's not an option. I'm, like, custom. Oops. Everyone is, like, what's going on? Just push a button. I take whatever the bill is and I just double it and round it up. It doubles the tip. It's funny because Jay glazer, my friend of mine that I work with at fox, we'll go to dinner. Say the bill will come and we'll split the bill, and he gets a credit card and I have learned. I never sign my tip until after he does, because I don't care how much I give. He'll give a little bit more. And you know what? But that's fine. If he wants to give a little bit more, that would be fine because I feel good about my tip. I don't feel like I have cheated anybody on my tip, but the issue comes when he'll go to the waiter or waitress and go, you know, I really thought your service was outstanding. I don't know what his problem is. I love him so much. Oh. But I had to learn the hard way. I had to learn the hard way. Never sign before your friends. Make sure you all tip, and if you are not going to jump in for a nice tip, you're all going to be labeled as not being generous. Don't go to dinner with Jay. Yeah. Don't go to dinner with Jay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.