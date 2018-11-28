Transcript for 'SNL' alum Tim Meadows revives his character 'The Ladies Man' for 2018 on 'GMA Day'

You know our next guest for his ten-season run on "Saturday night live" and now starring on the show "No activity." Take a look. When did you start smoking cigars? It's been a few weeks. I wanted to see what I look like smoking a cigar. It's going to be a great night. It's going to be a fun, sexy night. I'm so excited. Come on. Fun, sexy night. You say it. Fun, sexy night. Come on say it like you mean it. Fun, sexy night. I gotta lay off these things. It's gonna be a fun, sexy day, everybody. Please welcome Tim meadows. Hi, how are you? They said I could come by here and say hello. Yes. Have some pimento cheese. Hi. Hi. My man, good to see you. Thank you so much. Hi. I liked that. You're just like everybody else when you come in the house, you walk through the kitchen to see what's over there. If I'm going to eat something later, I want to check it out now. She's going to bring some food. We're going to make sure you're hooked up. It smells good. Unlike a cigar. That's "No activity." That's your show. Second season. It's about two detectives always on a stake out. Yes. You're always sitting down at work. Like you guys. I was going to say that's all we do. I know it's nice for us to sit down. How about you? I love it. I'm horrible at like prop work. So if I have to pour something, I'll get nervous and overflow the glass and spill it. I trip when I walk. Things that actors should really learn how to do. You should learn how to walk and talk as an actor. I'm horrible at it. Did you have to shadow cops to do this? Did you method act? No. I'm not that good of an actor. Just being African American in America, I've dealt with cops my whole life. I already did my ride alongs with policemen. It was a different kind of ride along. It was very educational. Wow. You are so good, Carla. Thank you. These are biscuit crackers. Is this a spiced nut? Yes. I'm not eating that. These aren't spiced nuts. These are the nuts. What is this? It's a spiced pecan. Don't call them spiced nuts. You two enjoy that. Food reminds me of the holidays. Holidays are coming up. Do you have any favorite holiday memories from growing up or now? That is good. This is amazing. I love it that our audience is clapping. She didn't make enough for everybody. Sorry. My favorite holiday memory was when I was a kid. We weren't like really that wealthy or whatever. This one night, Christmas eve, there was no presents under the tree at all. We just had a tree. This is going to make me sad. It gets better. The next morning, Christmas morning when we got up, Santa Claus left us bikes. Everyone of my brothers and sisters, there was six of us. We called that our rich Christmas because it was the biggest thing that ever happened to us as kids. That was my favorite memory of Christmas. I always think of our rich Christmas. Where did you go up? Detroit, Michigan. They're clapping because we have a group of high school students here on a trip and they're all from Michigan. Nice. Where were you in the birth order? In the birth order I'm the youngest. So is Michael. I'm the youngest of six too. Same here. Good to meet you. Super successful babies. We're the favorites too. You were the lady's man on "Snl." Loved that character. Great character. How would the lady's man handle asking a woman out in 2018? It would be difficult. It would depend on where it was, like if it was here, if it was work. If he was trying to ask you out, he would be diplomatic about it. He would probably be like -- he would be like listen, I know we all work together and everything. I was wondering if you would possibly like to have lunch? If you don't it's cool. I don't want to get in trouble. We can make it a platonic lunch where we talk to each other about business affairs. If it's going to get us in trouble, I will quit the job working here so there's no -- I miss that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.