Transcript for 'Sons of Anarchy' star Ron Perlman hilariously shows off his soap opera skills

and you know our next guest from his roles in "Sons of anarchy" and also "Hellboy," and now he is playing an assassin who is willing to risk it all for love in the new film "Asher." Take a look. My place. And I want to do it right now. Why? I just killed a man in the bathroom, and I'm afraid if we don't leave right now, they're going to call the cops. That's the way to get her back to her place. All right, everybody. Please welcome golden globe winner, Ron Perlman. Hello. How are you? So nice to meet you. Good to see you, my man. You too. There you go. Have a seat. Wow. I mean -- So sweet. Ron, you're amazing, man. Amazing career. I know. You should know. 40 years in the industry. Over 200 credits. And I'm only 28. Before the womb. A rough place though. How did you get to acting though? How did you get into acting? Um, okay. So the real story is they were having auditions in the high school play. 45 girls showed up as has happened. No boys. So they did a search, a worldwide search in the school to figure out -- A worldwide search. In the school, but you know where I'm going with this, and it turned out that, you know, I was the only boy that showed up to the audition after much coaxing which pretty much got me a role in the play. Yeah. Because the play was mostly about dudes. So that was it. 25 girls and 1 guy. Works every time. The ratios were in your favor. Sounds like you went on an episode of "The bachelor." Still to this day, the only time I work is when everybody else says no. Modesty is a beautiful quality. No, it's true. It's true. I can't get on -- I can't get on board with, that but what was the best piece of advice you have ever received? Um. Happy wife, happy life. Every wife in here -- The women just hollered. The girls are wooing and the husbands were, like, y'all better clap? You mean career advice? Or any advice. Life advice. No. That would be it. Happy wife, happy life. Your new film that we saw a clip of earlier, and you're also a producer ten this film -- on this film as well. Set it up for us. What is the back story? "Asher" is, you know, in the twilight of his years. He is a gun slinger. He is an Israeli assassin living in New York. We never, ever find out who he is killing or why he is killing, but we assume that these people need killing, and the other -- so he is asher and the other dudes he works with are avi and uzi and Abram and lyor. And they are all really Israeli ex-assad, elite dudes. He is walking down these streets that used to be, you know, like, you know, tailors and, you know, old school Brooklyn and now it's all -- Hipster. It's all coffee shops and art galleries. Yoga studios. And millennials. So the movie is about two things that are becoming disposable, both asher as he is growing older and he is losing his edge and the neighborhood he is living in, and these anachronisms are basically what -- Propels the movie. And then I kill a guy in the bathroom as you saw, or do I? Or did I? And he falls in love. That's a line I have never heard before. With that -- right. It would work, but I haven't heard it. I don't know what -- I didn't see the clip, but did it get to the line where she says, so it's true, and I say what? She says, men will say anything for sex. No. Yeah, well, that's the next line. But I like it. Now you are kind of living in the hipster world in this movie. Right here. Look at this. It's right here. It doesn't get any more hipster than this. Don't you have a couple of millennials at home? I do, and those are the only two I have any use for. They are your own. You have to love them. Yeah, I don't get it. I don't get anybody that's younger than me, you know. I, you know, automatically, get out of here, kid. Go live a life. Come back and see me then, you know? But, you know, a lot of your roles you take on, though, you have to do a lot of makeup. Hellboy and also -- That's the only thing that makes me hirable is, like, if they completely cover me up. Oh, yeah. He is acceptable now. And also "Beauty and the beast." But what is the longest time it has ever taken you to put on all the makeup and prosthetics? Four years. And you only had one line. There is a movie called "Name of the rose," and I wasn't originally supposed to be this character, but the last minute they fired somebody, hired me, flew me in. I'm playing a hunchback who is very deformed and so the first day which was always the longest day. You're creating this makeup as you're going. There he is. The first day is always the longest and it turned out that not only on this first day did I have to just be that guy wh that face, but it was the only day where they were going to shoot me shirtless so they had to put the hump on too and it had to look, like, you know. How long did that take? 12 1/2 hours. Oh. And the shooting day is only 14 hours. So we had very little time to actually shoot the scene. You had an hour and a half after you put all that on. That's it, you know? Oh, man. Before we let you go -- You're letting me go? We don't want to. Did I mess up? You might have. No, no, no. They told me I was, like, co-hosting. They said -- they said it was going to be a thing. That's fine with me. A throuple. I heard you starred in soap operas. Which I did not know. In 1979, "Ryan's hope." I know, and we want to know if you will play with us here. A dramatic read to camera. An audition for this. Is this it? Yep. The diagnosis is I'm your brother, and I'm your father. Never loses it.

