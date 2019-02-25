Transcript for Stephanie Humphrey's beauty tech gadgets

game, we have got you covered. Here to help us make our faces look flawless in a few ways you might not expect, please welcome our resident tech expert -- The tech expert. Tech expert, Stephanie Humphrey. Welcome, Stephanie. Good to see you. You too. What do you have lined up today? First up, you have got to get your face clean, and the Luna 2 is how you're going to do it. So what you are going to notice first is there is no brush head. These silicone bristles, the company says these are 35 times more hygienic than those standard silicone bristles and you don't have to buy any replacements. Oh. You got it turned on? You got yours turned on? I do. You're going to clean for one minute. I don't want to take my makeup off right now. It's not going to take it off. I can feel that's buzzing. Me too. And for men, they recommend do you that before you shave. Get nice exfoliation. What you are going to do after a minute is you're going to turn it down just a little bit and you're going to use the backside as a facial massager. Oh, wait. I wasn't supposed to vibrate on the front? You vibrate on the front to clean and flip it over a do a face massager. The company says that will help with wrinkles and give your face a nice massage. Two minutes a day. It removes up to 99.5% of dirt, makeup and oil. Wow. Do you know how much I like this? I like this so much I'm putting it right here. That's the thing. Hold onto that. No. It's great. It's really, really great. So once you have got. Your face nice and clean. Okay. You want to make sure whatever you put on your face after that absorbs as best it can and that's where -- Be careful with this one. Yeah. This one is a little -- Painful. It's supposed to be pain-free. This is the beauty bio glow pro microneedling regeneration tool. Anything can needle -- Say that five times fast, I know. It's a really, really popular beauty treatment. Can I do it on my hand? Do it on your hand. Ah! I'm joking. It's no bad. It's not horrible. You can feel it a little bit. Not bad. Pain is relative. It's not bad. It's not bad. What it does is -- Opportunity the beauty, you have got to put up with the pain. A little bit. A little bit of discomfort. It's not bad. The microneedling triggers a rejuvenation process in your skin. It's going to help with wrinkles, pores -- do it all over, but only 60 seconds three times a day. Okay. You have got the red light there. That will help stimulate a little collagen. Three minutes a day, make the wrinkles go away. The company also says that beauty absorption of anything you put on your face is amplified by 200 times. Whoa. It's going to get all those serums and things down to the deeper layers of your skin where they can be more effective. Stephanie visits and you didn't know you needed stuff and you're, like, I have to buy it all. Go buy it all. This looks cool. This looks like Friday the 13th. We'll get you set up. This is by Dr. Dennis groves. I know. You look like a hockey player. This is the face wear pro. It is -- you can see -- oops. Sorry. Let's get you -- see if we can get you in here because it is meant to be hands-free, and three minutes a day. Do you know how scared my kids would be? Oh my gosh. That would be so much fun. Mommy just wants to be beautiful. Walking into the room at 2:00 A.M. So it has therapeutic red and blue light. The red light targets the wrinkles, lines and redness and the blue light will target the bacteria in your skin for acne. It's like a club. Yeah. Yeah yeah. Treat fine lines and wrinkles. Hey. You can also treat acne and prevent future breakouts as well. You can just wear that for three minutes. It's barely noticeable on my face. Pain-free, you know, down time. Once you have done your beauty treatments, see if they work. The high mirror mini will do that for you because it will give you an in-depth skin analysis based on your pictures. Let's see if we can -- This is technology. See if wi-fi will cooperate with us. Mirror, mirror in this place. When you look at my face, does it make you want to say hey? You want to get it to be green. Green. We need the green. There we go. Hold it. Three, two, one. Alexa, do you feel it saying, hey? So we're going to analyze that. As it's analyzing, it's going to look for roughness, pore size, fine lines, wrinkles, redness, but it does a lot of other things. It's a smart mirror so it's connected to the internet, Alexa, Spotify, YouTube and social media. That is a one-stop shop. As always, Stephanie, thank you. My analysis came back. It says -- it says excellent.

