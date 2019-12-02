Transcript for It's Strahan and Sara and Nikki!

So innocent right now. Before we get started -- Big day for us. We wanted to talk about a letter we got from a superfan named Nikki Greene who said one of her bucket list wishes was to co-host this show with us. I don't know what's wrong ki, but she said it. Michael said, dream bigger. But we were so moved by nic -- Nikki's letter so we decided to invite her as our third host. She's here with us today. Please welcome the other co-host of "Strahan and Sara," and Nikki Greene. Nikki! Come on up, Nikki. Come on up, my dear. The title. Hey. Come on. You get the good chair. Thank you. Nikki, you can have my chair. All right. I think we keep a spare in the back. He does. We keep a spare. For just this occasion. For just this occasion. It's such an uncomfortable chair. I'm used to it. A gentleman. We have been swapping chairs. Don't let me sit here too long. My butt cheeks will go to sleep. I'll hold it for you. We're happy to have you. I'm happy to be here. And this -- as you know because you know this show well. We're going to just -- we're going to get to know you a little bit. So you have -- you're married. I'm married. Kids. Two kids. Two kids. They're here. Two boys. Boys. Where are the two boys? Which one is the older one and the younger one? He's the older one. You know what I love? You say which one is the older one. The young one is, like, that one. And the old you one is, like, thank you. We're so glad to have you here. So happy to be here. We're going to chitchat with you and you chime in and share every little Nikki perspective. This is your show. Don't be shy. That's right. I'm the co-host today. Okay. That's right. You can even drink from Michael's water. I sometimes do it. It's all yours. It makes it more desirable. He took a sip. It's fine. Everything's too small for him on this set. He's a big boy. Every time I see him grab the cup, I'm, like, that hand. It's, like, dollhouse furniture. You know what they say about a guy with big hands. Big gloves. Big gloves. Big gloves, people. Big gloves. Put your hand down.

