How to talk to your partner about plastic surgery

More
Michael and Sara discuss the right way to talk to your significant other about botox and plastic surgery.
3:50 | 02/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to talk to your partner about plastic surgery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61331197,"title":"How to talk to your partner about plastic surgery","duration":"3:50","description":"Michael and Sara discuss the right way to talk to your significant other about botox and plastic surgery.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/talk-partner-plastic-surgery-61331197","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.