Transcript for Trey Songz tells 'GMA Day' the story behind his surprise mixtapes

everybody, and our next guest is a grammy nominated singer who has sold over 25 million records worldwide. That's a lot of records, and he is here to talk to you about his new movie, "Blood brother." Take a look. I want you to keep mine. Let me get in about a week or so. Serve in on the cut. I want you to keep mine. You have to get your cut. I don't want it. Why? Because you're a coward? No. Everybody, give it up for trey songz walking out to his new single. ?????? Hi. We love this dog. What's up, pup? Hey, guys. Hey. Trey, you're already hot. You didn't need to bring the cute dog too. Now just getting greedy. This is halo, guys. Halo? Halo. She is 3 months. Hello, halo. She's perfect. Is this your first dog? This is my second dog and everybody has been asking about my other dog because I'm playing favorites right now. I feel bad. The babies need more attention. That's what I said. Another thing to attention, your birthday. Happy birthday. Thank you. Happy birthday. You have -- you were trending because you pulled a Beyonce on your birthday. I'm at the gym yesterday and I'm going through, you know, the title, and I'm going trey songz, and you pulled a Beyonce and dropped it on your birthday. You gave us a gift on your birthday. I appreciate it. Thank you, everybody. You know, it's crazy because I don't know the difference between, like, I call them mix tapes because everybody calls them albums because, you know, the difference nowadays is mix tapes go up for sale. Mix tapes were, like, free, and you had to put them on soundcloud or stuff like that, and people would download them. Shoutout to everybody who downloaded those. I thought mix tape was cassette, and you were, like, we dropped that and I was, like, we're back to that. Oh really? Side "A" and side "B." I can get on board with this. Where are you going to play that at? I used to do that. I was selling mix tapes out the trunk of my car. We would come up to New York. We had to cut the covers out so, like, it's so crazy to have music on demand at your fingertips. My theory is that an album was a build on an intention. When you have an album, you can play it start to finish and my husband says, you play it in order. A mix tape was what we made for our boyfriends in junior high and no song had to have meaning with the next. You made mix tapes for your boyfriend? Sometimes. She did -- Michael, you know the end of the story. I chased really hard. We know though that music is your first love. Of course. But your other love is acting. You're in a movie called "Blood brother." Set us up. I love the premise. Set it up for us. I was looking at that clip and it's amazing that I'm the leading actor in a movie. "Blood brother" is about two friends, a young man -- a young black boy and a young white boy and they get into a lot of trouble coming up. One of them does a lot of time for that. When he comes home, he has a vendetta against myself. My character's name is sonny, and sonny wants the best for Jake. He feels that he owes him something and when he comes home, I try to pull him in, for a better life. Take care of him. I become a cop too, so he feels a little betrayed by that. What I find in the premise is similarities in life is when you want to change your life path, some people will still try to pull you back. Yeah. Some people will want the things you don't want for yourself anymore, so you have to find a way to bring them along, and if you can't bring them along, you have to find a way to distance yourself. Sonny is trying to make sure Jake is okay, but Jake got other plans. It gets a little crazy. We will see it all. All of that. It was a physical role. Did you do those stunts? I did all my stunts, all of them. That's awesome. I didn't do all of them. I told you, she'll believe anything you say. Going out of the second floor windows and stuff. That's the only one I didn't do. But I'm sure you wanted to. Probably insurance wouldn't let you do it. They didn't let me do it. I wanted to do it and I was, like, John, the director. I see y'all got this big mattress there. He said, go to your trailer and everything will be cool. Shot will be set up in an hour. I drove all the cars, like, all the fighting scenes, like, all the jumping and regular stuff. I did that. That's still impressive. The second floor window would have nailed it, but that's fine. You can't tell it's not me though. Someday. But there is something here. We want to play a game with you. We call it 100 in 1, and we're going to ask you as many questions as we can in 60 seconds and see how many you can answer. Kristin Chenoweth, she is the champ right now. 21. I heard about that. She has 21. And then my man only got nine. He wasn't so good. He went for content, not speed. He wasn't so good? He wasn't so good for it. He went for content. This is, like, rapid fire. 100 in 1 questions. Can you beat 21? I'm nervous. You should be nervous. These are hard-hitting. 60 seconds on the clock. Here we go. Favorite song to sing in the shower? R. Kelly "I believe I can fly." What are you usually doing at 3:00 A.M.? Studio. Who is your celebrity crush? Halle berry. What's your favorite food? Macaroni and cheese. My grandma's. Have you ever slid into a celebrity's dms? I have. Who? I don't remember. Do you know any fans by name? I know a lot of fans by name. How often do you Google yourself? I don't. What's your atm pin? I cannot tell you that. Favorite feature on a woman. Eyes. What artist do you see as your biggest competition? I don't see any competition. What's your hidden talent? I can dance really well in the shower. How many tattoos do you have? Eight. First thing you bought when you made it big? My mom's house. Least favorite person on social media? Haters. How do you like your eggs? Scrambled with cheese, over hard, well done. Do you have any phobias? No. Do you collect anything? No. Favorite rapper? Jay-Z. What was your first job? Barber. 20. I got 20. I kind of blame myself. I could have been quicker. Threw me off, man. I threw you off. You told us four versions of eggs. You could have stopped there. You have to make sure. You have to sign this so we always know you're in second place. The man sings, he acts. I didn't know you were a barber. I need a cut after the show. Everybody, you can see trey songz's new movie "Blood brother" on demand tomorrow. Make sure you pick up the mix tape. Whatever you want to call it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.