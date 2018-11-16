Transcript for Viral 'Thank You Being a Friend' star sings for 'GMA Day'

We're still not good at that. We don't have to be. As long as we did it together, I'm happy. Our next guest put his own spin on the popular "Golden girl" theme song "Thank you for being a friend." The video had almost 3 million views on YouTube. Here's another view we're about to take right now. ??? The biggest gift ??? ??? thank you for being my friend ??? ??? oh, yeah ??? He had me before he took the wig off. He went all in. Everybody, welcome Aaron Scott, also known as finally Aaron! Update. We forgot to mention due to the snow storm Aaron's flight was canceled. He's stuck in Pittsburgh. He's joining us live via video chat. Hey, Aaron. How you doing, Aaron? Tell us why you decided to film this video. I've always loved "The golden girls" thanks to my mother who was a big fan. I would always ad lib to it around the house. Then I did a 15-second clip and posted it on Instagram. Not thinking anything of it. People were like we need a longer version. People were reposting and I just did a longer version. I went to my mother. Once again, grabbed the wig. Posted it. My friends said please post it. I posted it. I grabbed the wig. I went crazy. I posted it. It's almost up to 3 million views and the rest is history. Yes, it is. Aaron, we also hear that you have a "Golden girls" memorabilia collection. Yes. It's a little crazy. I have the "Golden girls" coloring book and the cereal. It's very serious. When it gets to cereal, it's serious. Cereal? He has cereal. He has a nice collection. A vast collection. Aaron, because of that, it's time to induct you into the -- Audience: Whatever happened to some of our favorite viral video stars we watched a few years ago hall of fame! That's right. So, Aaron, we're so sorry man that the weather got the best of you and you couldn't make this trip. We're so happy to induct you. You're joining an elite group of people here. That's not all. We're going to ship you this one of a kind medal where the shipping costs more than the medal. We're going to make sure you have it. That's coming to you. You know what, we want to thank you guys for tuning in all week for this. On the way out, Aaron, we're going to let you take it away. Go ahead my friend. ??? Whatever happened to some of our favorite viral video stars

