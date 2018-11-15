Transcript for Viral superstar 'Side-Eye Chloe' is inducted into 'GMA Day' Hall of Fame

checking in with some of our favorite viral stars and our next guest skyrocketed to internet fame when her parents caught her priceless reaction when they tried to surprise her and her sister with a trip to Disney. Take a look. Oh my gosh, mommy. Oh my gosh. Chloe, we're going to disneyland. Well, that right there has been viewed over 17 million times. Everybody, please welcome side-eye Chloe and her mom, Katie. Oh, she is grown-up. Hi. Hey, Chloe. It's so nice to meet you. Very nice to meet you. Katie, nice to meet you as well. Love that little side-eye by the way. That's attitude. Did you ever think she would go viral for that? Absolutely not. No. We were shooting a surprise video for my daughter, lily, and I panned over and she was making the face she always makes every day, and so the internet just took it and the rest is history. It was, like, sister, it's not that serious. Calm down. But Chloe, I have to ask you a question here. Do people recognize you? I want you to turn around so people can see you. Do people recognize you now? Yeah, like, a lot. People -- sometimes I'm walking, and they're, like, oh my gosh. It's Chloe, and I need a picture with her. And they are running over and, can I have a picture, please? And she's, like, oh. I'm, like, uh, sure. When they ask you to do a picture because I would want you to do the face. Can you still do the face? Mm-hmm. Let's look at this camera and we'll do Chloe's side-eye. Still got it. She has still got it. Well, you know what? We're so happy you're here. Both of you, that you are going into our wall of fame. Are you ready? You're going into our wall of fame. Maybe we'll get a better reaction than the Disney trip. Roll that wall out. You turn right here. Okay. Look at this. Side-eye Chloe. Mom, you can come over here. Okay. We are putting you up. ??? Dah dah dah dah ??? All we want is the side-eye reaction. Believe me. She is happy that she got this award, and everybody -- It's an honor. Thank you, Chloe. Thank you so much. I love that reaction. I want to use that every day myself. Oh. And everybody, tune in tomorrow for another exciting edition of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.