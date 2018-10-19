Transcript for Watch Michael Strahan and Sara Haines get messy in our test lab thunder dome

hacks. This is Rachel Rockman, chief technologist from "Good housekeeping." Thank you. Rachel, what hacks do you have? White leather shoes, you're going to make a solution. Three parts baking soda, two parts water. We've already made it for you guys. You're going to mix this up and it makes a paste. Grab your tooth brush -- Is this good for the sole or the shoe? The top part. You can add water to it. Start working on it here. The abrasiveness will help take it off. You're just buffing away. On the soles we'll use the magic eraser. I use that all the time. It's magic. You can put it on everything. We have kids and -- It's more my husband. Keep on doing that. Then with a clean wet cloth dip this in some water and that will help remove it. Oh, my gosh, it's gone. There you go. It's all white. It's literally magic. For the rubber sole we'll dip this in. This is literally the most amazing creation of all times. This is incredible. It's going to take it right off. Yes. Then when you're all clean, we recommend -- Look at that. Yes. If you use a leather conditioner, put it on afterwards. It's going to be good to go and fantastic. Hack number one. I like it. This is all stuff you probably have in your house and it will clean it right up. The next one, we all get deodorant on. You get it in the armpit area and at the bottom. We've marked it up for you. Do you get this? Not like that. That's all over the place. I want to see how you put your shirt on. This is how it happens. Where did my -- how did that even happen? Yes. At home if you have from your dry cleaner these hangers, take off the foam. Fold it in half. You always want to blot. Don't push it in and embed the stain. Just nicely blot it. It's going to come right out. It's not going to be 100% perfect. Keep blotting away. It's not going to remove absolutely everything, but it's going to help. With stains, act really, really fast. You're going really hard on that. Don't push quite so hard. I know you're a rugged man. Grrrr. That's not exactly what you want. Michael beat you. I'm sorry about that. He did a fantastic job. Yeah! This is the story of Michael and I. He walks out in a clean shirt and I walk out in this. We'll throw that in the washing machine. One last hack. The ultimate one. We need some help. Kitera is going to join us and help us out. The question is it's all about the clothes we're wearing and why are these the ultimate stain hacks. I look like a frat boy. You'll never get the stain on you. These are stain resistant clothing you're wearing. It's water resistant. All the water based stains -- start off at the beginning. Hold on. We need protective wear. Put on the goggles and the cap. We're going to dirty you up here. I'll be honest with you, I played against the eagles in Philadelphia. No ducking and covering here. I'm used to stuff being thrown at me. Are you ready? Grab the iced coffee. All right. Don't enjoy this too much. I think I will. Three, two, one. You're seeing that bead right off. It's just going to peel right off. We got cola. Three, two, one. Can I do the ketchup? Wine, it's been a rough day. We're moving on to the wine. Three, two, one. I got some. Oh, yeah. We need more wine. On to solids. Ketchup, what do we think? Let's see. Hit me with your best shot. Three, two, one. I'm not in stain resistant clothing. Don't get me. The ketchup, because it's a solid it's going to rest on it. So pour water on it and it will help it come off. I tell you right now -- It won't 100% do it, but it's definitely going to help. With oil it's not as great. It's not quite stain proof. It definitely helps. This was awesome. It's not water proof. I'll tell you that. It's resistant. Thank you so much. You enjoyed this too much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.