Now Playing: George Tillman Jr. discusses the Black Lives Matter-inspired film, 'The Hate U Give'

Now Playing: Russell Hornsby talks BLM-inspired film 'The Hate You Give'

Now Playing: New York Attorney General investigates MoviePass parent company

Now Playing: Watch singer-songwriter Arlissa perform 'We Won't Move'

Now Playing: Mo Amer says touring with 'mentor' Dave Chappelle is like getting a Ph.D. in stand-up

Now Playing: Cardi B shares her unusual fear about childbirth

Now Playing: Decades-old 'Star Wars' debate ends with 'Solo' movie

Now Playing: Britney Spears passes Celine Dion as highest paid entertainer in Las Vegas

Now Playing: Iconic 'Sesame Street' puppeteer retires after 50 years

Now Playing: Fan interference gives Red Sox key win

Now Playing: The man behind Big Bird retires from 'Sesame Street' after 50 years

Now Playing: Raheem DeVaughn discusses new studio album, 'Decade of a Love King'

Now Playing: Radio icon Delilah talks faith, raising 13 children in candid Robin Roberts interview

Now Playing: Lady Gaga reveals her engagement in emotional speech

Now Playing: Jedediah Bila shares how she handled her tech addiction

Now Playing: 'The Conners' stars Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson on their new show

Now Playing: New dating app for pro-Trump singles

Now Playing: The man behind a hot dance craze, Shiggy, busts a move on 'GMA Day'!

Now Playing: Everything we know about Lady Gaga's apparent engagement