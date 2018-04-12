11-year-old sticks tongue to frozen pole like iconic dare from 'A Christmas Story'

More
Spencer Cline tried the trick with a friend after watching the movie and Cline's tongue got stuck just as in the movie.
2:57 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11-year-old sticks tongue to frozen pole like iconic dare from 'A Christmas Story'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59594239,"title":"11-year-old sticks tongue to frozen pole like iconic dare from 'A Christmas Story'","duration":"2:57","description":"Spencer Cline tried the trick with a friend after watching the movie and Cline's tongue got stuck just as in the movie. ","url":"/GMA/Living/video/11-year-sticks-tongue-frozen-pole-iconic-dare-59594239","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.