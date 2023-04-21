'Largest cat' finds forever home after going viral

Patches, a cat who weighs 40.3 pounds, was spotlighted by Richmond Animal Care and Control before being adopted by retiree Kay Ford, who plans to help him on a weight-loss journey.

April 21, 2023

