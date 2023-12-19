90-year-old woman makes history as oldest grad to complete master’s degree at UNT

Minnie Payne, 90, recently earned her master's in interdisciplinary studies from the University of North Texas, and says her commitment to education is tied to her ultimate goal of self-betterment.

December 19, 2023

