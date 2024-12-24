Adorable golden retriever therapy dog brings holiday cheer to Houston hospital

Annie and her handler help assist in therapy sessions with patients in TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston, many of whom have enduring life-altering conditions. Now, she’s spreading holiday cheer.

December 24, 2024

