Dad encourages Jewish allies to display menorah amid rise in antisemitism

Adam Kulbersh's 6-year-old wanted to decorate for Hanukkah, but the rise in antisemitism gave him pause. Then, a friend offered to put a menorah in their window, and Project Menorah was born.

December 11, 2023

