-
Now Playing: Dog helps guide adorable lamb across a creek
-
Now Playing: Stay cool and chic this summer with these macaron ice cream sandwiches
-
Now Playing: Chef Bobby Flay brings Mediterranean cooking to Las Vegas strip
-
Now Playing: TikTok influencers share back-to-school picks
-
Now Playing: 'Making Modern' stars share how to improve your home on a budget
-
Now Playing: How to take the fear out of FOMO
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ Deals & Steals on fan favorite products
-
Now Playing: Father who survived COVID-19 surprised with tickets to ‘Field of Dreams’ game
-
Now Playing: Follow this easy recipe to make a 'copycat' McDonalds BigMac burger at home
-
Now Playing: Young LGBTQ skateboarders find their chosen families in the community
-
Now Playing: Must-know tips for cleaning your tech gadgets
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue dog trapped between concrete walls
-
Now Playing: Mom sprints to tackle toddler on field at MLS game
-
Now Playing: US Olympian gets adorable welcome home
-
Now Playing: These food ASMR videos are bringing peace to our souls
-
Now Playing: This dad is training his 'superbaby' to be a Taekwondo master
-
Now Playing: Dallas-based teacher speaks on teaching past injustices amid critical race debate
-
Now Playing: New documentary examines impact of conversion therapy ministries