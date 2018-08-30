Transcript for Doctor who saved date with CPR on the beach goes viral

we are back now with thatfirst date to remember. A doctor at California beach was ere when all of a sud te collapsed with a heart attack. The where caught on camera. Diane Macedo is here with theand a great update,iane go WER a list date Stors but this one might top them paddleard instructor max he feltff in the water that morning but expeed to hav a H attack when he got B Shor lucky for him THA day session happened to date. His date happened to be a doc and ar just happened to be nearby to what Happ this is the moment max Montgomery collapsed from a heart Atta after paboard session on a Santa Cruz, in to life.the doctor flipstgomery or perforng cp emergency cr arrive. The scene caught on time-lapsed video by a hgoer photographing seagulls I G ra but theescue is even unforgettable becau Montgomery and Trainor just happened to be at the beach together on their first date. Months and the pair are still a couple. Turns out mouth-to-mouth resuscitation was essentially their T kiss. He had open heart surgeryhe next day but is fly recovered and feels V blessed, he says. Looking very smug in that. Has a charity paddle for goo on other things helps organize cpr s.ey believed thatandi's R on E beacht him alive. And he's still sng his heart with hen months later. They're still th I love If you watching, "Gma" would like toe PARTF your wedding. Aisle waiting for my invi.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.