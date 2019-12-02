Transcript for 4 dogs advance in Westminster Dog Show

We are back now with the most polished pups in the world descending on New York to go head-to-head at Westminster trying to win top dog. So far four dogs have advanced to the final round. More will compete today and tonight and then the winner will be crowned and ABC's janai Norman is here with the ones to watch. Good morning. So obviously you guys know how big of a deal this S thousands of dogs taking over the big apple as the best of the best purebreds vie for top dog at Westminster dog show. Finalists across seven groups based on breed compete tonight in the grand finale to be crowned best in show. ??? ??? New York City's first ever spectator sport, the Westminster kennel club dog show. Reporter: More than 2800 canines from 203 breeds over two days. The Kentucky derby of dog shows. It's what everybody strives for as an owner or breeder or exhibiter. Reporter: Competing for top dog tonight at the 143rd Westminster kennel club dog show. Backstage these dogs have been prepping and primping for hours. We're talking blow drying, bathing, brushing, brushing, and more brushing and it all comes down to two minutes in the ring. When the judge goes over the dog you'll see them go -- put their hand down like this to look for a well defined stop and going to look for a wide capacious head and this is why we choose the head to make it a little bigger. Reporter: The fierce and fluffy competition rough for some pups. The thousands of competitors whittled down to just seven of our best four-legged friends. Already stepping up their paw game and moving to the next round is burns the long-haired dachshund hound snagging first place in the hound group. I think he did wonderfully. Reporter: And Bono who had a beautiful day Monday when this little havanese won out of the toy group and moved in mysterious ways that awowed the judges while four of our seven furry friends are making it to the final, three more will still be named today. And the three that are still up for grabs are sporting group, working group and terrier group, anything is possible in those. I had to get a dog pun in, guys. Looked like Bono was having a beautiful day. A lot to look forward with that. People just love those dogs. They're really beautiful. Thanks, janai. The winner, by the way, of

