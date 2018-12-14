Family's 'Baby Shark' Christmas lights are epic

The Hinojosa family of Boerne, Texas, has the Christmas lights on their home blinking to the song 'Baby Shark,' popularized by the group Pinkfong.
0:16 | 12/14/18

