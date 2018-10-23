Transcript for What to know about the new FICO system that could boost your credit score

A big change coming soon to give your credit score a boost and make it easier to buy a car, a home and other big purchases. Rebecca Jarvis has details. We're talking about fico course and start out with a quiz. Who in the audience know what is a fico score is and knows -- whoa. You've -- and knows their fico score. Eager. Okay, so we have people here who know their fico score. This is the score that dictates whether or not you'll get a loan and I'm glad to see a few people know it. The good news is even if you don't know your score you should get to know it an annualcreditreport.com and can get it free. The good news that score could be going up beginning next year because of some changes they're making to the rating system. It's called ultra fico and the way that they'll be looking at it, there will be a huge change and up to 7 million people could have better access to loans as a result of these changes. You might pay less for it as well. This will particularly help those who have a score right now between 600 and 650. How will it work? The way that it'll work is you will go out and apply for a loan the same way you would normally apply for a loan and they'll pull your score. If you get rejected because your fico score is too low you can voluntarily request that they check your ultra fico score. That means what they'll start to do is check your savings account, your money market account and your checking account to see what your balances are and make sure you're paying off anything on time and make sure that you're not overdrawing on that account. There are ways to improve the score. There are ways to improve it and these ways you can improve it by 20 points if you keep a balance of $400 or more on your account and don't overdraw on it. This will help young people dealing with a lot of student debt and people who haven't traditionally taken out credit cards before. They should very likely, George, under this new system starting next year have access. Any privacy risk. The biggest question is privacy. They'll look at your savings account. At your bank account information. This is voluntary and opt in and only a one-time test so this isn't monitoring of your accounts. This is a one-time look at a snapshot of what your account is doing. Could help a lot of people. Rebecca, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.