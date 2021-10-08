Firefighters rescue dog trapped between concrete walls

Cincinnati firefighters hammered through a garage wall to rescue Gertie, who had been missing for five days.
1:26 | 08/10/21

Firefighters rescue dog trapped between concrete walls
