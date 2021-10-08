Now Playing: This deaf, blind and pink dog is an inspiration

Now Playing: Therapy dog visits firefighters in Northern California

Now Playing: Must-know tips for cleaning your tech gadgets

Now Playing: Mom sprints to tackle toddler on field at MLS game

Now Playing: US Olympian gets adorable welcome home

Now Playing: These food ASMR videos are bringing peace to our souls

Now Playing: This dad is training his 'superbaby' to be a Taekwondo master

Now Playing: Dallas-based teacher speaks on teaching past injustices amid critical race debate

Now Playing: New documentary examines impact of conversion therapy ministries

Now Playing: This summer’s hottest new workout trend

Now Playing: Tips for managing the child tax credit

Now Playing: Cat Cora makes 'copycat' Cinnabon Cinnamon Rolls with a scrumptious secret step

Now Playing: 'Making Modern' stars share how to improve your home on a budget

Now Playing: Celebrities spark bathing debate

Now Playing: How to cope with post-pandemic PTSD

Now Playing: 100-year-old woman continues to lift weights

Now Playing: Air Force staff sergeant reunites with military dog