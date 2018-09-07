Transcript for Flight crew uses oxygen mask to save dog midflight

We are back now with that mid-air rescue.tak at Darcy the French bulldog.e was distress on a flight fromri to Massachusetts until the crew came to T rescue with that oxygen mask. Erielle reshef is here with story. Hey there, erielle. Repor good morning to you, guys.nally a dog on plane story that has a ending but it started out a little rough, we a 3-year-old French bul named Darcy was ojetblue flight when herily felt her pushing up aga her case and panting heavily. Michele opened up thee and Darcy's tongue was blue. Flight attendantsck rushing over withice. That didn't seem to help they got a lit creative. Take a listen. I called thetain and told him, I think I need to use some oxygen and he said go ahead and ri T and the placed the ox on dog. Reporter:n oxygen M to the animal. Theuo placed a mask rig on Darcy. Within moments the D was breathing her owners writing on Facebook Renaud andiane have saved her life. Jee released a statement thank their crew for their icknking adding glad everyoneolvedas breathing easier when the plane landed. Apparently reynaud who has been flight attendant for 15 years alsoas a French bulldog N Penelope so K this breed really well. And the respi problems they can have. Grewp with pugs so I knowisll. No mouth to snout was needed here. They have the correctly. Yes. The mask on correctly this time. Pulle the latches. Follod instructions. Erielle, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.