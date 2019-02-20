Transcript for Girl Scout makes 'Jason Momoa Samoa' cookie boxes

Another little girl can make some dope Zahn Girl Scout Cookies avenue take with her marketing skills she decided to print out pictures of Jason the Lola. And many artists pictures sure list. Somalis instead calling them. Momo was. And I guess that they hit with seven mom that in Colorado the little girl Charlotte says the bonds are getting really excited and they're saying that they need then. And yet they have a good idea doesn't Colorado where they like cookies.

