Girl Scout makes 'Jason Momoa Samoa' cookie boxes

More
Charlotte Holmberg is using the "Aquaman" star to help boost cookie sales.
0:32 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Girl Scout makes 'Jason Momoa Samoa' cookie boxes
Another little girl can make some dope Zahn Girl Scout Cookies avenue take with her marketing skills she decided to print out pictures of Jason the Lola. And many artists pictures sure list. Somalis instead calling them. Momo was. And I guess that they hit with seven mom that in Colorado the little girl Charlotte says the bonds are getting really excited and they're saying that they need then. And yet they have a good idea doesn't Colorado where they like cookies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61194863,"title":"Girl Scout makes 'Jason Momoa Samoa' cookie boxes","duration":"0:32","description":"Charlotte Holmberg is using the \"Aquaman\" star to help boost cookie sales.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/girl-scout-makes-jason-momoa-samoa-cookie-boxes-61194863","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.