Now Playing: Parents clash at youth softball tournament

Now Playing: How one shelter in Boston is making a difference for homeless millennials

Now Playing: Comedian Jermaine Fowler on finding his passion, starring in 'Sorry to Bother You'

Now Playing: Grandkids on-demand: Programs pair millennials with senior citizens

Now Playing: These DIY wine slushies are perfect for the summer

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dr. Ashton discusses how men and women sleep differently

Now Playing: This dog lived his best life on a road trip and OMG we're in love

Now Playing: 'Riverdale' star speaks out about body dysmorphia

Now Playing: Expert tips on how to make your online dating profile stand out

Now Playing: This summer's wackiest ice cream trends

Now Playing: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tried not to 'fanboy out' when he first met Neve Campbell

Now Playing: Meghan Markle's beauty guru shares his top makeup tricks

Now Playing: Can sleep camp improve the quality of your sleep?

Now Playing: John Stamos reunites with 'The Beach Boys' as new dad

Now Playing: Woman's live play-by-play of plane love connection sparks viral frenzy

Now Playing: How to keep kids safe on hot playgrounds

Now Playing: Police 'not doing their job': Man shot with stun gun

Now Playing: Woman describes terrifying parasailing crash in Mexico

Now Playing: Couple in UK exposed to same poison as ex-spy