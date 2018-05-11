Transcript for What happens when a group of teen girls goes on a 2-week social media detox

series, of teenage girls tried our social media detox, and gave up social media for two weeks. Becky Worley sat down with them osi how they did. For modern teenage girls, social media dominates their interactions with peers and conflicts with parents. So asking ten girls to log off social media for two weeks, that's a serious social science experiment. Reporter: We're in California. Ten girls from different schools. I already did it. Reporter: Eighth and ninth graders who have volunteered for a major challenge. Oh my god. I can't wait to go outside. Reporter: No social media for two weeks. They mostly use Instagram and Snapchat. New research suggests that screen time is associated with anxiety in teens, and Dr. Jodie gold says a social media break could be life-changing. There is going to be a medical impact, a sleep impact, academic and social and emotional impact. What do you like about Instagram? Chatting with my friends. Sometimes I feel, like, really inspired. Reporter: Without any prompting though, the conversation turns to what they don't like. People post things to make other things feel bad. You weren't invited to that. If you're not on Instagram, you get nervous, like, what if I'm missing something? If you see a girl whose body is flawless, a lot of us feel like we have to, like, be this perfect image. Reporter: Their parents reveal their struggles. I do think she is on her phone a lot and it's frankly, pretty annoying. My biggest frustration is just that things don't get done around the house, and how many times I have to say, get off your phone. Get off your phone. I worry that Serena feels she needs to show a life that's maybe not real. Reporter: One concern for both parents and teens, losing the messaging functions within these apps. They are vital for making plans and arranging rides. I definitely have more people on Snapchat than I have, like, phone numbers. Reporter: Another concern, milestones. What am I going to do if, like, my friend has a birthday and I can't post that? They're going to be, like, mad. I don't think I have any. They're going to be so mad. Reporter: Here is the challenge. Two weeks. No social media whatsoever. Delete the apps right now. Oh my god. I can't. Reporter: We asked the teen to record video diaries. I have been able to just put my phone down and just listen in. I actually sleep a lot better without being on my technology a lot. A lot of people are on their phones, taking videos of each other on Snapchat. My other friends got to post things and it bummed me out. Reporter: While some said they were more productive, their newfound free time left a hole. I just checked the weather. Reporter: After two weeks, they reinstalled the apps. Wow. It's a lot to look at. I'm glad I have it back, but I'm a little bit hesitant. Reporter: And we talked through the results. So how did it go? Good. It felt Normal. A show of hands. Who thinks they slept better? Who got into fewer arguments with their parents? They said they felt a little out of the loop. I missed out on so much. I didn't know Ariana grande and Pete Davidson broke up. They will be sitting there sending each other pictures and I was, like, why don't we do something? We're getting off our phones and we just, like, listened to music and talked and we had so much fun actually and I learned so much about them. The upside of taking a break from social media is you have so much more time to do your homework, eat dinner with your family and be find mindful of your experiences. Reporter: In the end, everybody was happy to be apart of our challenge, citing vigilance of social media use and pressure in real life. I want to monitor it because it's a bad habit. I want to be more cautious when I'm on it, and also showed me that I don't need social media at all. I did perfectly fine for two weeks without it. I fought so much less with my parents. I got so much more done, and I feel like in a good way, I felt like a little kid again. It kind of made me feel like, you know, not worrying about stuff as much. Insightful kids there. Screens are the parenting issue of our time, George. When my kids take short breaks, they come back feeling more relieved, but it's hard to sustain. It is, and I mean, social media is so immersive, but it quantifies the hardest things about being a teenager which is popularity. It's tough for kids. It sure is, but that was really interesting. Thanks a lot. I can tell you a lot more about this on our website.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.