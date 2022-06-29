'Hole-in-one' breaks disc golf record

A disc launched by Caleb Hall at the North Cove Leisure Club in North Carolina took a detour through the trees and traveled the length of more than two football fields to drop into the basket.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live