Kayaker goes down glacier waterfall in Norway’s Arctic Circle

Aniol Serrasolses, 32, and his team embarked on a 36-hour sea voyage, followed by a 7-mile hike across the frozen tundra and kayak through rapids before he descended a 20-meter ice waterfall.

November 30, 2023

