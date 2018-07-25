How to land an internship and turn that into a job offer

More
ABC News' chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis shares her tips on how to break into a new industry when you don't have experience or connections.
4:07 | 07/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to land an internship and turn that into a job offer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56805941,"title":"How to land an internship and turn that into a job offer","duration":"4:07","description":"ABC News' chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis shares her tips on how to break into a new industry when you don't have experience or connections.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/land-internship-turn-job-offer-56805941","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.