Transcript for How to make Valentine's Day treats for your love

I'm here are celebrity chef Marcus samuelsson. With our sponsor pure leaf to create simple and delicious dishes. I see we're focused on the hibiscus. I'm going to give you that. Thank you. So I know you can't feel it right now. But actually, spring is just around the corner, right? But -- Valentine's day. I feel it. I swear. I'm going to make a couple of recipes that hopefully can make that day special for you. It starts with a mock tail. Or a cocktail, right? I'm proudar de recetas partner with pure leaf and the three herbal iced teas all based around hibiscus. I have lemon juice. I have hibiscus mango. We're going to dash that in. What is it? A little bit of Orange bitter. And cranberry bitter. We call this Val erk n-thyme, right? Add in fresh herbs. I feel like I have gone over the top. Give it a shake? Absolutely. Absolutely. Give us a pour. I'm going to put the thyme on top. Beautiful. You want gin, any -- champagne would be great, right? Rnlgt make it extra bubbly. Why not? That's a lot of thyme. I'm very valen-thymes. We're going to make, you know Valentine's day is about chocolate. We have a little bit of strawberries. We're going to make a chocolate panicotta. Here we have cream. Milk. And cream. And you want to soak to make the panicotta stick, you need a little bit of gelatin sheets. We're going to soak them in water. I have sugar. Milk. Bring to it a boil. This is key. Smell this. This is vanilla bean. This is a fresh pod. Which is just for flavor. To make it taste much, much better. That is simmering here. For how long? Bring it to a boil. A couple of minutes. Like that. And then -- Oh, that's the gelatin. That's the gelatin. Put that right in to the chocolate. So it sets, right? And we're here. And now that all becomes your own heavy pudding. Not heavy. Delicious pudding. Right. It's delicious pudding. Delicious. It's -- Taste that. I will. You're so elegant. You're so elegant. A beautiful partner, the strawberry. Look at the strawberries. We glazed them in honey. Because it's Valentine's day. All about for your honey, right? Put that in. A glaze on top. We have one more to share quickly, right? Here. I have if you don't have -- if you don't enjoy chocolate, who doesn't enjoy chocolate. You can make rice puding with fried banana. It's Valentine's day. All about great flavors. En joy your family and partner. You're right. This is much lighter than I anticipated.

